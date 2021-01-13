Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $635,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 42,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 119,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,341,000 after acquiring an additional 30,386 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 320.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

LULU traded down $4.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.06. 58,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.79, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.93.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

