Radnor Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 1.3% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $1,894,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.33.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.45. 45,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,815. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

