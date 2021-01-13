Radnor Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $62,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHAK shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.16.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $131,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $3,162,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,530.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 485,756 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,732. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded up $10.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.89. The company had a trading volume of 93,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,294. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -533.14 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $101.81.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

