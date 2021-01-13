Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Target by 203.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,138,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Target by 4.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808,312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,666,000 after acquiring an additional 83,022 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Target by 7.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,664,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $199,612,000 after buying an additional 113,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Target by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,692,000 after buying an additional 321,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,504. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.50. The company has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

