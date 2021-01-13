Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 665 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RH by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in RH by 5.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Get RH alerts:

NYSE:RH traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $507.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. RH has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $517.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.80.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The company had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. BidaskClub raised RH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.