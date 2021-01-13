Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,501,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 742,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 101,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

NYSE IPI traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $348.57 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.11. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $28.76.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Intrepid Potash in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.