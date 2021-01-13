Raiden Network Token (RDN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $362,855.00

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $10.12 million and $362,855.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00094395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,910,504 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.