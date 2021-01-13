Ravencoin Classic (RVC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23,243.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $23,243.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00028901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00109890 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00062472 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00247276 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00059682 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,879,745,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.