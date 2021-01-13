Raymond James Boosts Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) Price Target to C$2.50

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

TSE CFF traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.39. 66,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,812. Conifex Timber Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.23.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$37.59 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

