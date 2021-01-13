RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Trading Up 5.7% After Analyst Upgrade

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Sidoti raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $42.00. The stock traded as high as $40.96 and last traded at $38.84. Approximately 185,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 115,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.93%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

