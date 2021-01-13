(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of (RDS.A) in a report issued on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for (RDS.A)’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get (RDS.A) alerts:

RDS.A has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of (RDS.A) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ABN Amro upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. (RDS.A) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

NYSE:RDS.A opened at $40.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. (RDS.A) has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $157.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30. (RDS.A) had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter.

About (RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for (RDS.A) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (RDS.A) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.