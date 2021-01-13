RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.43

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.73. RealNetworks shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 167,276 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RealNetworks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 679.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,038 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of RealNetworks worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

