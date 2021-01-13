Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 516,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,554. The company has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

