Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 516,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,554. The company has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

