Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RBGLY. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. 516,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,554. The stock has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

