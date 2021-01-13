Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. MKM Partners began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.24.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $93.01. 373,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,630,505. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.00. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $117.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

