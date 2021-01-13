Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Red Violet stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Red Violet has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $28.89.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter. Red Violet had a negative net margin of 29.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Brauser sold 136,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $3,471,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVT. Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Red Violet by 22.4% during the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 348,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 63,821 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Red Violet by 29.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 341,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 76,906 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Red Violet by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Red Violet by 3.8% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 82,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Red Violet by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in data fusion and analytics providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

