Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 4,121 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $78.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,399,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,787. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.23. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.