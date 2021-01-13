Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,994 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2,993.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,044,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,204. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $198.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

