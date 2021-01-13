Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citigroup by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Citigroup by 26.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,202 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup by 68.4% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,402,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,319,000 after acquiring an additional 975,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Shares of C traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.86. 18,496,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,954,264. The company has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

