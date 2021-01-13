Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 574 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,198. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.36. The stock has a market cap of $162.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

