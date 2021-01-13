Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 7,118 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 0.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,503,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,747,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,088 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,577,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,084,000 after purchasing an additional 718,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000,000 after purchasing an additional 250,106 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $95.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,485. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average of $100.18. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

