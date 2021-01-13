Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,094 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2,376.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American Water Works by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWK. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.69. The company had a trading volume of 898,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

