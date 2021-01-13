Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 4,662 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the period. CSX makes up approximately 1.1% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after buying an additional 452,819 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 154.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 373,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,504,000 after buying an additional 226,670 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 9.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,985,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,185. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.49. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

