Reef Price Hits $0.0069 on Top Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Reef has a total market cap of $20.84 million and $5.15 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Reef has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00041335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00045704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.00376492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.24 or 0.04234706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

