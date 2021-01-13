Refereum (RFR) Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Refereum token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a total market cap of $18.89 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00043584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.67 or 0.00387443 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00041191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,505.88 or 0.04207340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (RFR) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.