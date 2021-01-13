RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Shares Up 3.2%

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) shot up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.48. 97,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 105,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX)

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. It is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

