REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

RGNX stock opened at $48.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.95. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $75,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,177,034.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,754 shares of company stock worth $4,668,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

