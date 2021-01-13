Regions Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

NYSE RF opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 6,808.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

