Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) PT Raised to $5.25

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $4.25 to $5.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 139.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MARK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Remark stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $217.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.29. Remark has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Remark will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARK. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Remark by 758.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Remark by 421,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

