Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Up 15.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) shares were up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $4.25 to $5.25. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Remark traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 14,973,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 4,810,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Remark alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Remark by 758.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.29.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.