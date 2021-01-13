Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

Shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $3.05. Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 79,816,403 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £53.35 million and a PE ratio of -13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.17.

In other Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) news, insider Trevor Brown sold 14,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £420,000 ($548,732.69). Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 12,821,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £384,659.85 ($502,560.56). In the last three months, insiders sold 107,537,237 shares of company stock worth $406,156,255.

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

