Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives $163.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €161.00 ($189.41) to €163.00 ($191.76) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “underweight” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of REMYY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.14. 8,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,397. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

