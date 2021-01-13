Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading Up 9.4%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price was up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.26. Approximately 191,834 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 129,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80.
Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
