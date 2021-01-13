Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post $167.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $173.70 million. Renasant reported sales of $146.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $665.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $658.20 million to $678.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $631.53 million, with estimates ranging from $614.50 million to $665.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Iv Mabry purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,088.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Renasant has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $37.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

