Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.76

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.76 and last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 14609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNST shares. DA Davidson cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

In other Renasant news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,088.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 27.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,539,000 after acquiring an additional 669,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Renasant by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,178,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,494,000 after purchasing an additional 53,842 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,200,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 87,223 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Renasant by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,078,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,498,000 after buying an additional 41,162 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 241,645 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

