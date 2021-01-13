Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

RCII opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 51.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 60,487 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 177,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 226.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 26.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

