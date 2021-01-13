Rentberry 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $226.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Rentberry has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $90,121.05 and approximately $226.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00042388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.00411309 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00043621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,453.75 or 0.04222667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

BERRY is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

