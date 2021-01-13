Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $101.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Republic Services is focused on increasing its operational efficiency by shifting to compressed natural gas collection vehicles and converting rear-loading trucks to automated-side loaders to reduce costs and improve profitability. The company continues to grow internally with the help of long-term contracts for the collection, recycling and disposal of solid waste materials. Consistency in dividend payments and share buybacks not only boost investor confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. Partly due to these positives, shares of Republic Services have gained over the past year. On the flip side, the company's operation in a highly competitive solid waste industry remains a concern. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Seasoanlity continues to act as a major headwind.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

NYSE RSG opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Republic Services by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 22.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

