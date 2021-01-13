Request (REQ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $353,770.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Request has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $26.47 million and $353,770.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.00393890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00042279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.23 or 0.04324873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. The official website for Request is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

