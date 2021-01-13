Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ObsEva SA’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ObsEva in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ObsEva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $101.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ObsEva by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 434,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

