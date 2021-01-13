ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Short Interest Update

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 119.8% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $46.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.84. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 109.54% and a negative net margin of 282.04%. Research analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

