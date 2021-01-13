Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.08

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.08 and last traded at $44.82, with a volume of 76161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $469,289.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,311 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Rexnord by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rexnord by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

