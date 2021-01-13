Rideshare Rental, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Director John Patrick O’neill Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Rideshare Rental, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Director John Patrick O’neill purchased 100,000 shares of Rideshare Rental stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00.

Shares of Rideshare Rental stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Rideshare Rental, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Rideshare Rental (OTCMKTS:YAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Rideshare Rental had a negative net margin of 80.05% and a negative return on equity of 442.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter.

Rideshare Rental, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

