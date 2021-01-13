RLI Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RLI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of RLI opened at $105.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average of $92.33. RLI has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $110.59. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $233.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.28 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RLI by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in RLI by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in RLI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in RLI by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 29,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.