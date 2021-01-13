Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 112.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.71. Robert Half International has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $67.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

