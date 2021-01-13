Robert Lee Hanson Sells 6,101 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 668.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 36.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 304.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 31,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

