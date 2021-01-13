Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives $234.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.42. 407,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,992. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $267.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 698 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total value of $174,444.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $15,078,957. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,546,000 after buying an additional 571,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,435,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,513,000 after buying an additional 163,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,959,000 after buying an additional 36,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after buying an additional 610,243 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,112,000 after buying an additional 264,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.