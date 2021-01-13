Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $110.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 146.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.40 million. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Medical news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $43,723.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $308,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 76.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 48.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.