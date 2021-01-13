Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Increased to $460.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price upped by Macquarie from $275.00 to $460.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROKU. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Roku from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Roku from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.54.

ROKU opened at $415.29 on Tuesday. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $419.75. The company has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.12 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after buying an additional 788,755 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

