Rosenblatt Securities Upgrades Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) to Buy

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $316.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.70 and a 200-day moving average of $239.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $316.89.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $157,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $184,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total value of $3,027,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,911.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,317 shares of company stock worth $91,111,065 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

