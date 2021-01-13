Rosenblatt Securities Upgrades Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) to Buy

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.
Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $316.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.70 and a 200-day moving average of $239.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $316.89.
In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $157,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $184,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total value of $3,027,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,911.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,317 shares of company stock worth $91,111,065 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.